Alia Bhatt has further strengthened her position as one of India's most influential celebrities after securing the sixth spot in the Kroll Celebrity Brand Valuation 2025 report with an estimated brand value of USD 93.9 million. The latest report reflects the growing commercial power of India's biggest stars, whose combined brand valuations have reached significant milestones, highlighting the increasing impact of entertainment, sports and entrepreneurship in shaping celebrity influence. Shah Rukh Khan claimed the top position in this year's rankings with a brand value of USD 177.9 million, followed by Ranveer Singh and Virat Kohli, underscoring the continued dominance of legacy stars alongside contemporary icons.

Kroll Celebrity Valuation 2025: Alia Bhatt emerges as India’s top-ranked female star with USD 93.9 million brand value; secures No. 6 in the list

Among female celebrities, Alia Bhatt has emerged as the highest-ranked name, reinforcing her reputation as one of India's most dependable and sought-after brand ambassadors. Her strong standing in the report reflects a career that extends well beyond the silver screen. Over the years, she has successfully balanced blockbuster films with entrepreneurial ventures, international luxury fashion collaborations, beauty partnerships and production projects, creating a brand identity that resonates with audiences across generations.

The rankings also feature several prominent personalities from both the entertainment and sporting worlds, including Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor and Rohit Sharma. Their presence highlights the continued dominance of cinema and cricket in India's celebrity endorsement landscape while showcasing the growing commercial value of personalities who maintain a strong connection with consumers.

Alia's placement is particularly significant because it reflects the changing nature of celebrity branding. Her appeal is no longer limited to her performances in films but extends into fashion, beauty, entrepreneurship and global cultural influence. Through international collaborations, business ventures and impactful storytelling as both an actor and producer, she has steadily built a brand that is aspirational while remaining relatable to audiences.

The Kroll report also points to a broader shift in the industry, where celebrity worth is increasingly determined by factors beyond box-office success. Today, cultural relevance, authenticity, digital presence, entrepreneurial vision and the ability to build lasting relationships with audiences and brands have become equally important in defining a celebrity's long-term value. Alia Bhatt's latest ranking reflects this evolving landscape, positioning her among India's most influential personalities in an era where brand equity is driven by sustained engagement and multidimensional success.

Also Read : Kajol comes out in support of Alia Bhatt–Sharvari’s Alpha; calls the idea of a female-led action film “absolutely FANTASTIC”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.