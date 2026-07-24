Akansha Ranjan gets candid on her wedding; says, “I can look back at my wedding day forever and make no changes to it”

Akansha Ranjan, who married filmmaker Sharan Sharma in an intimate ceremony on July 11, says her wedding was everything she had hoped for, but insists that marriage has not changed her professional ambitions. In a conversation with Times Entertainment, the actor reflected on her special day, married life, and her commitment to her career.

Akansha Ranjan gets candid on her wedding; says, “I can look back at my wedding day forever and make no changes to it”

Speaking about the wedding, Akansha revealed that she had never been someone who dreamed extensively about becoming a bride. Instead, her focus was on ensuring the day felt meaningful and enjoyable for everyone. "I am not that person who was going to be like, 'Oh, I want to be a bride. Oh, my wedding'. I've never thought about it. 11th was obviously the meaningful day for me. I wanted it to be special, and I wanted it to be exactly the way I wanted it. Apart from that, it was a party. We just wanted to have fun. I didn't want to stress too much about it," she shared.

Although planning the ceremony tested her perfectionist nature, Akansha said the celebration exceeded her expectations. "My wedding day was the most beautiful day. I was very happy. It just felt like home. I can look back at that day forever and make no changes to it."

Opening up about married life, Akansha explained that while personal responsibilities have naturally evolved, her professional aspirations remain unchanged. "Things change in your personal life to the extent that they need to change... But professionally, it's a whole different ball game," she said, adding that both she and Sharan are determined to continue pursuing their individual careers.

The actor also revealed that she resumed work just two days after the wedding, attending events and meetings without taking a break. "Nothing has changed. It doesn't have to," she said, describing marriage as a natural step in life rather than something that should alter personal ambitions.

Before her wedding, Akansha also celebrated the success of Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 and Ikka. Expressing gratitude for the audience's response, she said the appreciation for both projects brought immense creative satisfaction before she entered a new chapter in her personal life.

Also Read : Akansha Ranjan Kapoor says husband Sharan Sharma’s ‘tough love’ keeps her grounded: “He is very critical”

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