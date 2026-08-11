Actor Adivi Sesh has spoken out about the difficulties faced by stray animals during the monsoon season, urging citizens to extend support and compassion to street dogs and other vulnerable animals struggling with flooded streets, hunger, injuries and disease.

Adivi Sesh urges people to help stray animals during monsoon; says, “Compassion is reflected in the small acts of kindness”

Through the initiative, Sesh has appealed to people to look beyond themselves and support rescue efforts alongside local NGOs and animal welfare organisations, including providing temporary shelter, clean drinking water, food and timely medical assistance.

Speaking about the cause, Adivi Sesh said, “The monsoon is beautiful for many of us, but for thousands of stray animals, especially street dogs, it can become one of the most difficult times of the year. While we have homes to return to when it rains, they are left searching for dry corners, food, and safety. Flooded roads, speeding traffic, infections, and lack of shelter make survival incredibly difficult. I think it’s easy to overlook them because we’re all busy navigating our own lives, but sometimes it only takes a moment to notice an animal shivering in the rain or struggling to find a safe place. That one moment of compassion can make a huge difference.”

He further added, “You don’t have to be an animal rescuer to help. Something as simple as placing a bowl of clean water and food outside your home, allowing a stray to take refuge under a covered space during heavy rain, or making a quick call to a local rescue organization when you see an injured animal can save a life. I truly admire the incredible work that animal welfare NGOs, rescuers, and volunteers do every single day, often with very limited resources. They deserve all the support they can get from the community. I hope more people come forward not just during the monsoon but throughout the year to volunteer, donate, foster rescued animals, or simply spread awareness. Compassion isn’t measured by grand gestures; it’s reflected in the small acts of kindness we choose every day. The way we treat animals says a lot about who we are as a society. If we can create neighbourhoods where people collectively look after the strays around them, we can save countless lives. They cannot ask us for help in words, but they depend on our humanity. I hope this monsoon inspires all of us to be a little kinder, a little more mindful, and a lot more compassionate.”

With this appeal, Adivi Sesh hopes to encourage citizens, housing societies and local communities to join hands with animal welfare organisations in ensuring that stray animals are not forgotten during the rainy season.

Also Read: Adivi Sesh gears up for next Hindi film; action drama expected to go on floors in early 2027

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