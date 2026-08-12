S. S. Rajamouli names Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. his favourite film of the 21st century; says, “It’s a great concept and a fantastic film that completely captivated me”

S. S. Rajamouli has revealed that Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. is his all-time favourite film of the 21st century. The Baahubali and RRR director made the revelation during a recent interview with a French magazine, where he spoke about Indian cinema and his own filmmaking journey.

S. S. Rajamouli names Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. his favourite film of the 21st century; says, “It’s a great concept and a fantastic film that completely captivated me”

During the conversation, Rajamouli was asked to name his favourite movie from the 21st century. After thinking about several films, the filmmaker chose Hirani’s 2003 directorial debut, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. He praised the film for its concept and storytelling, admitting that it had a strong impact on him.

"I'm thinking about a film that completely blew me away, but there are so many… I'm thinking of Munna Bhai MBBS by Rajkumar Hirani. It's a great concept and a fantastic film that completely captivated me. But I need time to think."

Released in 2003, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. marked Rajkumar Hirani’s debut as a director. The film starred Sanjay Dutt, Gracy Singh, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Jimmy Sheirgill and Rohini Hattangadi in key roles. It went on to become both a critical and commercial success and received the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment in 2004.

The film’s recognition from Rajamouli comes as a notable appreciation from one of Indian cinema’s prominent filmmakers. Hirani later continued his successful run with films including Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, PK, Sanju and Dunki.

Meanwhile, Hirani recently made his digital debut with Pritam and Pedro, starring his son Vir Hirani alongside Arshad Warsi. The show reportedly received a strong response on JioHotstar, becoming the platform’s biggest-ever opener for a scripted show. The series combines cybercrime, comedy and thriller elements and is streaming across seven languages.

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