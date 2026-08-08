Vikas Khanna recalls what Shah Rukh Khan told him after visiting his New York restaurant Bungalow: “Felt like I had entered someone’s temple”

Chef Vikas Khanna recently recalled Shah Rukh Khan’s visit to his New York restaurant Bungalow and shared the words of the actor that have stayed with him. Khanna spoke about the experience during an appearance on Shekhar Suman’s talk show Shekhar Tonite, where he discussed the idea behind Bungalow and how Khan reacted to the space.

Vikas Khanna recalls what Shah Rukh Khan told him after visiting his New York restaurant Bungalow: “Felt like I had entered someone’s temple”

Over the years, Khanna has worked to take Indian cuisine to international audiences. His New York restaurant, Bungalow, reflects his connection with Indian culture, heritage and memories of home. According to the chef, the restaurant is designed to offer more than just a dining experience and draws heavily from Indian traditions and ancestral homes.

Recalling Khan’s reaction after visiting Bungalow, Khanna shared the actor’s words. “There are so many restaurants in the world, but Shah Rukh Khan said, ‘Every restaurant I’ve visited until today has felt like a shop to me, just a transaction. But when I came here, it felt like I had entered someone’s temple. It felt as though you were trying to represent our rich culture, our parents, our ancestors. That’s an incredibly difficult thing to do.’”

Khan had visited Bungalow in 2024, following which Khanna shared a personal account of their meeting on Instagram. The chef recalled how the actor asked him to sit with him during the visit. Their conversation also touched upon Khanna’s childhood memories of watching Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge with his sister.

Khanna wrote, “When SRK visited Bungalow & asked me to sit with him. As we spoke about me going to cinema everyday to watch DDLJ with my sister and every movie of his. He became my hero for who he is. His voice. His patience. His confidence. His compassion. His friendship.”

The chef also recalled becoming emotional during the meeting. He looked towards the glass ceiling to hold back his tears and noticed a crescent moon. He later connected the moment with memories of loved ones he had lost.

Dedicating his post to Khan, Khanna recalled the actor telling him, “Bungalow represents us. Our parents. Our ancestors. Our India.” He described those words as deeply meaningful for him, particularly considering his journey from Amritsar.

Khanna has previously explained that Bungalow was also created as an ode to his late sister, Radhika Khanna. “With Bungalow, I live her dream. I keep her alive through my work,” he had said.

He also recalled Jeff Bezos describing Bungalow as “a place of pilgrimage”, saying the restaurant reminds visitors of the homes they left behind. For Khanna, that sense of familiarity is at the heart of the restaurant.

“If you look closely, you’ll see that the restaurant isn’t just about food; it’s almost like a divine intervention,” he said. He added that the space draws inspiration from Indian values, ancestral homes and traditional hospitality. “You can spend millions on gold, extravagant decor, and dazzling lights, but nothing compares to the comfort of your grandmother’s home. That’s the feeling we wanted to recreate,” the chef added.

Also Read : Chef Vikas Khanna makes it to Time’s prestigious TIME100 list

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