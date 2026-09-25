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Bollywood Hungama » News » Hanuman Ansh Box Office: Film continues its marathon run, adds Rs. 2.15 cr on Day 49 » Hanuman Ansh Box Office: Film continues its marathon run, adds Rs. 2.15 cr on Day 49

Hanuman Ansh Box Office: Film continues its marathon run, adds Rs. 2.15 cr on Day 49

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Hanuman Ansh may have been in cinemas for nearly seven weeks, but the film is still finding enough audience support to keep its box office journey going. On Day 49, the film collected Rs. 2.15 crore, taking its India total to approximately Rs. 281.48 crore.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office: Film continues its marathon run, adds Rs. 2.15 cr on Day 49

The latest number comes after the film earned Rs. 3.43 crore on Thursday. This means the film witnessed a 37.32% drop in collections on Friday. While the decline is understandable at this stage of its theatrical run, a Rs. 2 crore-plus day in the seventh week remains significant.

The film's longevity has been one of the most striking aspects of its theatrical journey. Even after crossing the Rs. 200 crore and Rs. 250 crore milestones, Hanuman Ansh has continued to pull in audiences and add to its tally rather than simply fading away during the later weeks.

With the latest Rs. 2.15 crore taking the film to around Rs. 281.48 crore, Hanuman Ansh now has approximately Rs. 18.52 crore left to reach the coveted Rs. 300 crore mark.

At this point, every additional day is adding another chapter to what has already become an unusually long-running theatrical success. The big question now is whether the film can sustain enough momentum to make a run towards Rs. 300 crore.

More Pages: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

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