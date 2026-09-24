The upcoming edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards will take place at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, on January 22 and 23.

The IIFA Awards 2027 will be streamed live worldwide on YouTube, marking the first time the awards ceremony will be available globally through the video platform. The announcement comes as the International Indian Film Academy prepares for the 27th edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards, scheduled to take place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on January 22 and 23, 2027.

IIFA Awards 2027 to stream live worldwide on YouTube; 27th edition set for Abu Dhabi in January

As part of the partnership, the IIFA Awards ceremony will be available to audiences across the world through YouTube. The collaboration will also include digital content around the event, covering the build-up to the awards, celebrity conversations, creator-led content and behind-the-scenes access.

The partnership is expected to extend IIFA’s digital presence beyond the main awards ceremony, with content planned across different formats before and after the event. The initiative brings IIFA together with YouTube as the awards continue to expand their digital reach.

Andre Timmins, Founder/Director, The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards, commented: “Every new chapter of IIFA has been driven by one ambition, to take the magic, emotion and extraordinary power of Indian cinema to the world. In 2027, that ambition becomes bigger than ever.

Returning to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi for our fourth showcase is incredibly special. Abu Dhabi has embraced IIFA, our film fraternity and our audiences with extraordinary warmth, and together we have created some truly iconic moments. This IIFA, we want to raise that bar again, bigger stars, bigger experiences, deeper fan engagement and a celebration that reaches far beyond the arena.

With Abu Dhabi as our global stage and our partners Sobha Realty, YouTube and ZEE, IIFA 2027 represents an exciting new era for us. Indian cinema has never been more global, its stars never more influential and its audiences never more connected. IIFA 2027 will celebrate that moment, bringing the world together through the incredible power of Indian cinema.”

The 27th edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards will return to Yas Island for its fourth showcase in Abu Dhabi. The event will be held on January 22–23, 2027, with tickets currently on sale.

Along with YouTube, the 2027 edition is being presented with partners including Sobha Realty and ZEE, as IIFA continues to combine its live awards ceremony with digital content and global streaming.

Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi to make his IIFA Digital Awards 2027 hosting debut at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

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