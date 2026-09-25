Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office: Film adds Rs. 0.82 cr on Day 22, total reaches Rs. 208.51 cr

Mirzapur: The Movie continued its third-week run at the box office on Friday, adding Rs. 0.82 crore to its India total. With this, the film's cumulative collection has reached approximately Rs. 208.51 crore.

The latest day saw a 43.06% drop from Thursday, when Mirzapur: The Movie collected Rs. 1.44 crore. The film has naturally slowed down as it moves deeper into its theatrical run, but its overall tally remains comfortably above the Rs. 200 crore mark.

The film crossed the Rs. 200 crore milestone earlier in its run, becoming one of the year's notable theatrical performers. Its second week had also remained healthy, allowing the film to carry substantial momentum into its third week.

The latest Rs. 0.82 crore takes Mirzapur: The Movie past Rs. 208 crore. With the film now entering another weekend, the focus shifts to whether it can use the next two days to arrest the weekday slowdown and add a meaningful chunk to its lifetime total.

For a film that has already crossed the Rs. 200 crore barrier, the remaining theatrical journey will now be about how much further it can stretch its impressive run.