This Friday will see the release of several Hollywood films, one of which is Primetime. The film has caught some attention due to its subject, treatment and casting of Robert Pattinson. 3 days before release, the India distributors completed the censor process. In this article, Bollywood Hungama will focus on the same.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC censors 7 seconds of frontal nudity visuals in Robert Pattinson-starrer Primetime

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed the film with an 'A' certificate. However, they asked the makers to make some changes. Obscene words were muted in two places. Frontal nudity visuals, lasting 7 seconds, were asked to be deleted. Finally, a disclaimer-cum-warning was added at the beginning of the film, which read, "This film is strictly intended for adult audiences due to its sensitive theme and the disturbing nature of certain visuals and sequences. Viewer discretion is strongly advised".

Once these changes were made, the censor certificate was handed over to the studio, PVR Inox Pictures, on September 22. The length of the film, as mentioned on the certificate, is 110.15 minutes. In other words, Primetime is 1 hours, 50 minutes and 15 seconds.

Primetime is adapted from the 2007 Esquire article 'Tonight on Dateline This Man Will Die' by Luke Dittrich. It tells the story of Chris Hansen (Robert Pattinson), an NBC TV journalist and host of ‘To Catch A Predator’, in which he exposed suspected online child predators by luring them to suburban decoy homes rigged with hidden surveillance cameras. The film premiered in the competition section of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival. Besides Robert Pattinson, Primetime also stars Skyler Gisondo, Merritt Wever, Matthew Maher, Phoebe Bridgers, Anna Faris and others.

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