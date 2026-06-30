Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Has a SOLID Monday, will aim for DOUBLE DIGIT score on Blockbuster Tuesday

It was a solid Monday for Welcome To The Jungle as Rs. 8.24 crores came in. On Friday, the film had collected Rs. 14.80 crores so this is a drop of less than 50%. Moreover, it was also a partial holiday of Muharram, so accounting for that, Monday hold looks even better. Moreover, on weekdays, the ticket prices are anyways reduced so that goes on to show that the footfalls have been steady and that too after huge gains made on Saturday and Sunday.

Today, the film has opted for Blockbuster Tuesday offer, which means ticket rates are available at a much lesser price. With good advance bookings already seen for today and the film already evidencing good spot bookings on a daily basis, not just will the collections certainly go past the Rs. 9 crores mark but also aim to get into that double digit zone again. If that indeed turns out to be the case, then the film will continue to be in hunt for entering the 100 Crore Club by close of week. Otherwise, the feat will be accomplished on Friday.

The film’s economics are working out well too since Akshay Kumar hasn’t taken any upfront fee and would be earning from the profits that come in. The cost of production is Rs. 125 crores where Rs. 60 crores have gone into the making, Rs. 35 crores in cast members’ remuneration (barring Akshay), Rs. 15 crores into Ahmed Khan and crew’s remuneration, and then Rs. 15 crores into print and publicity. With theatrical profits all set to come in and huge numbers anyways on cards from OTT, satellite and music, Welcome To The Jungle is a clean hit in the making.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources