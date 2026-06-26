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Bollywood Hungama » News » Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: OPENS WELL on paid previews, POSITIVE word of mouth set to ensure Day One of 20 crores+ » Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: OPENS WELL on paid previews, POSITIVE word of mouth set to ensure Day One of 20 crores+

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: OPENS WELL on paid previews, POSITIVE word of mouth set to ensure Day One of 20 crores+

By Joginder Tuteja

There is good news for Bollywood. Welcome To The Jungle has set itself well for a good run ahead, what with its Paid Previews seeing an encouraging response at the box office. Starting at 7:30 pm with maximum 3 shows being scheduled at the major multiplexes, the film saw advance booking plans also open quite close to its arrival. That’s why it relied more on the current booking rather than major advance booking for Thursday night shows.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: OPENS WELL on paid previews, POSITIVE word of mouth set to ensure Day One of 20 crores+

Well, audiences did turn up for the film and that has reflected in positive collections of Rs. 3.93 crores. It’s a good start for the film and one can well draw comparisons with Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla, which had seen Thursday paid previews as well. That film had collected Rs. 3.50 crores on its limited showcasing and now Welcome To The Jungle has opened slightly bigger. What will make a difference though is the fact that Bhooth Bangla had collected Rs. 11.50 crores on Friday and Welcome To The Jungle is set to bring in almost double.

Till yesterday, it was confirmed that the Akshay Kumar led comedy will surpass Rs. 18 crores mark on its first full-fledged day but now going by the all-around positive word of mouth that the film is enjoying, current as well as advance bookings for the weekend have picked heavy momentum. As a result, leave aside Rs. 18 crores, the film is now set for Rs. 20 crores today. In fact, with the kind of push that’s coming in, even Rs. 22 crores is possible but we would know about that in the evening.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection , Welcome To The Jungle Movie Review

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