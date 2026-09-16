The Government of India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has reconstituted the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). As per an official notification dated September 16, 2026, the reconstituted Board will come into effect immediately and will remain in place for a period of three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier. Bollywood Hungama has learned these members will constitute the Revising Committee of the CBFC.

BREAKING: Government of India reconstitutes CBFC; Suniel Shetty, Preity Zinta, Priyadarshan, Pankaj Tripathi among 18 members

The notification has been issued in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 3(1) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, read with Rule 3 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024.

The new CBFC Board comprises 18 members from varied fields, including cinema, music, literature and the arts. Among the prominent names on the list are actors Suniel Shetty and Pankaj Tripathi, actress Preity Zinta, filmmaker Priyadarshan, musician Ricky Kej, singer Hansraj Hans, filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda and actor-director Rupali Ganguly.

The complete list of members includes Vinod Anupam, Manoj Joshi, Abhishek Jain, Ricky Kej, Priyadarshan, Suniel Shetty, Hansraj Hans, Supriya Yarlagadda, Yatindra Mishra, Rupali Ganguly, Preity Zinta, Nila Madhab Panda, Pankaj Tripathi, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Pallavi Joshi, Nishigandha Wad, Waman Kendre and Ramesh Patange.

The inclusion of several personalities from the entertainment industry is particularly noteworthy. Suniel Shetty and Preity Zinta bring acting experience to the Board, while Priyadarshan and Nila Madhab Panda represent filmmaking. Grammy Award-winning composer Ricky Kej represents the music fraternity.

The reconstitution comes as the CBFC continues to operate under the framework of the Cinematograph Act and the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024. The Board plays a key role in examining films submitted for public exhibition and granting certification based on the applicable rules.

The notification was issued from New Delhi on September 16, 2026.

Also Read: Shri Mahakavya Ramayan Katha producer and team meet Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, discuss the film being shot in various locations in the state

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.