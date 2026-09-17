Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s ambitious sci-fi survival thriller Samuk in London, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to bring the film’s world alive as realistically as possible. Bollywood Hungama has now learnt of one such instance that underlines the lengths the team is going to in order to achieve that vision.

BREAKING: Akshay Kumar and Vipul Shah’s Samuk takes authenticity to another level in London; makers use REAL helicopter for dramatic sequence instead of VFX

Senior industry member Rajesh Vasani of Paras Publicity revealed, “For a dramatic sequence requiring a helicopter, the team of Samuk could have simply opted for a model or relied entirely on visual effects. Instead, the makers brought in a real helicopter and are using it for the shoot over several days. That is not merely a production decision; it reflects the filmmaking philosophy of Vipul Amrutlal Shah.”

He also said, “Known for choosing subjects that challenge conventions and refusing to repeat the same formula, Vipul Shah has taken Samuk into an entirely new territory. The film combines science fiction, survival, action, horror and alien mythology, and has been in development for more than two years. The scale is equally international, with an overseas technical team that includes acclaimed creature-effects designer Alec Gillis, associated with the Alien and Predator franchises, and British action specialist Luke Tumber. And perhaps that is what makes Vipul Amrutlal Shah different. He doesn’t merely talk about scale; he invests in the details that make the audience believe.”

Interestingly, Bollywood Hungama exclusively spoke to Vipul Shah in June 2026 as part of promotions of his film Governor and he said, “We have opted for old-school filmmaking, which means we are going to shoot as much as possible practically and live on set. The use of VFX will be very limited. That is how you get it absolutely bang-on.”

Samuk marks the seventh collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Vipul Shah and this time they have ventured into alien territory (pun intended). Vipul Shah had further told Bollywood Hungama, “Getting Akshay back in the action space is very special for me. Akshay and I have done 6 films so far. This is our seventh film together, and we have never repeated genres. This is a new challenge and we are super-excited. Moreover, the kind of involvement that Akshay has in this film is extremely heartwarming. While he’s so busy, he gives considerable time to discuss every aspect of the film again and again. He’s quite deeply involved with the film. I love seeing that he’s so charged about Samuk. He’s a team player and he makes sure that everybody is as happy as him while working on the film.”

Also Read: Viineet Kumar Siingh set to join Akshay Kumar in sci-fi thriller Samuk: Report

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