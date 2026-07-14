Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan build buzz as Haiwaan teaser drops tomorrow at 8 pm

Akshay Kumar has sparked excitement among fans with a cryptic teaser for his upcoming film Haiwaan, setting the stage for a major reveal. The actor shared an intriguing message on social media that read, “Bahut Hasaa Liya. Ab Kal Se Haiwaniyat Shuru.”, hinting that a new and intense chapter is about to begin. The post has further heightened curiosity around the much-anticipated project, which stars Akshay Kumar alongside Saif Ali Khan.
More Pages: Haiwaan Box Office Collection
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