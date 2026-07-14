Adding to the growing buzz, the makers have officially announced that the first glimpse of Haiwaan will be unveiled tomorrow at 8 PM. The reveal is expected to offer audiences their first look into the film's thrilling world, giving fans a taste of what the much-awaited entertainer has in store. With anticipation already running high, the announcement has generated excitement among moviegoers eager to see the two stars share the screen once again.<

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan build buzz as Haiwaan teaser drops tomorrow at 8 pm View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)



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Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan, Haiwaan promises to be a gripping, high-stakes thriller. Known for his versatility across genres, Priyadarshan is set to present a story packed with suspense and drama, while bringing together Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in a powerful on-screen collaboration. The film also features an impressive supporting cast, including Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, and Shriya Pilgaonkar, who will be seen playing significant roles in the narrative.

Haiwaan is backed by KVN Productions and Thespian Films and is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn. With the teaser announcement creating considerable buzz, expectations are steadily building for the film's first look. The makers are gearing up to offer audiences an exciting preview before the film arrives in cinemas.

The highly anticipated thriller is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 11, 2026, and with the countdown to its first glimpse now underway, fans won't have to wait much longer to step into the intriguing world of Haiwaan.

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