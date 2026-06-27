Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Day 2 starts better than Day 1; Akshay Kumar starrer collects Rs. 2.81 cr. by 11 AM on Saturday

After taking a respectable start on Friday, Welcome To The Jungle has entered its crucial Day 2 with a steady trend in the morning shows. The Akshay Kumar-led comic caper opened to around 10% occupancy in the morning shows on Saturday, which is broadly in the same range as its Day 1 morning occupancy.

However, the collections tell a slightly better story. As of 11 AM, Welcome To The Jungle has clocked around Rs. 2.81 cr. nett across India. In comparison, the film had collected around Rs. 2.36 cr. nett by 11 AM on Friday, Day 1. This means that despite opening to similar occupancy levels, the Day 2 collections are trending higher at the same stage, aided by weekend ticket rates and better traction in key urban centres.

The early afternoon shows have also shown an expected jump, with occupancy rising to around 15%. While the growth is not extraordinary yet, the trend indicates that the film is gradually gaining momentum as Saturday progresses. For a big-ticket comedy entertainer, the late afternoon, evening and night shows will now be extremely crucial in deciding how strong the Day 2 jump will be.

In terms of states and territories, Maharashtra, NCR and Uttar Pradesh are leading the charge. Maharashtra recorded occupancy of around 14%, while NCR continued to perform better with around 18% occupancy. Uttar Pradesh also showed encouraging signs, recording around 16% occupancy. NCR, in particular, has remained one of the stronger belts for the film since Day 1, and its Saturday morning trend indicates continued audience interest.

Among cities, Mumbai and Delhi continued to dominate the collections chart. The surprise, however, came from Pune, which edged out Bengaluru to take the third spot among the top-performing cities. Mumbai, Delhi and Pune all recorded occupancy of around 18%, suggesting that the urban centres in Maharashtra and NCR are driving a significant chunk of the film’s early Day 2 business.

The contribution from the top national multiplex chains remains strong. PVR INOX and Cinepolis together collected around Rs. 1.47 cr. nett by 11 AM, which amounts to nearly 52% of the film’s all-India collections till that point. This is a significant share and indicates that the national multiplex audience continues to be an important driver for the film.

Going by the early Day 2 trend, Welcome To The Jungle has started Saturday on a steady note. The film has not shown a major morning spike in occupancy, but the higher collection by 11 AM compared to Friday suggests that the weekend advantage is beginning to reflect in its numbers. The real test now lies in whether the film can register a solid jump from evening onwards and push its Day 2 total comfortably above its opening day collections.