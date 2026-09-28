The Vvaan Box Office: Sidharth Malhotra scores his third highest opening weekend grosser with Rs. 31.94 cr

Sidharth Malhotra has registered a major opening-weekend milestone with The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest. The supernatural thriller has collected Rs. 31.94 crore India net in its opening weekend, making it the actor's highest opening weekend for a film led solely by him.

According to box-office data, Param Sundari previously held the record among Sidharth's solo-led films with an opening weekend of Rs. 28.48 crore. The Vvaan has now surpassed it by Rs. 3.46 crore, representing a 12.15% increase.

The comparison becomes even more notable when The Vvaan is placed alongside Sidharth's entire filmography. Its Rs. 31.94 crore opening weekend ranks third overall, behind Brothers at Rs. 52.08 crore and Ek Villain at Rs. 50.70 crore. Both were multi-starrer films with ensemble lead casts.

The film has therefore also moved ahead of Student Of The Year's Rs. 30 crore opening weekend, giving Sidharth his first opening weekend above the Rs. 30-crore mark as a principal solo lead.

The achievement follows an opening day that was already being reported as Sidharth's biggest solo opener, with The Vvaan estimated at around Rs. 8 crore on Friday. His previous solo opening-day figures included Param Sundari at Rs. 7.37 crore, Marjaavaan at Rs. 7.03 crore and Yodha at Rs. 4.25 crore.

With Rs. 31.94 crore in its first three days, The Vvaan has now given Sidharth one of the strongest theatrical starts of his career. The real test, however, begins on Monday, when the film will need to demonstrate whether the opening-weekend momentum can translate into sustained weekday business.

Top 10 highest opening weekend grossers of Sidharth Malhotra:

Brothers – Rs. 52.08 cr

Ek Villain – Rs. 50.70 cr

The Vvaan – Rs. 31.94 cr

Student Of The Year – Rs. 30.00 cr

Thank God – Rs. 28.78 cr

Param Sundari – Rs. 28.48 cr

Kapoor & Sons – Rs. 26.35 cr

Marjaavaan – Rs. 24.42 cr

Baar Baar Dekho – Rs. 21.16 cr

Hasee Toh Phasee – Rs. 18.40 cr