The couple shared the news on Instagram with a heartwarming photograph of baby booties and a message about their growing family.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple shared the news with their fans on Instagram on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, posting a joint announcement that featured a tender photograph of tiny white crochet baby booties resting in the palms of what appeared to be their elder daughter, Saraayah.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announce second pregnancy with adorable post: “Blessed once again”

Alongside the photograph, Kiara and Sidharth shared an emotional message celebrating the new addition to their family. Their caption read, “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all… Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude.”

The announcement was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans, friends and members of the film industry. Several Bollywood personalities, including Bhumi Pednekar, were among those who extended their wishes to the couple in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)



Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been one of Bollywood’s closely followed couples since their relationship began making headlines. The two actors first worked together in the 2021 biographical war drama Shershaah, in which Sidharth portrayed Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara played Dimple Cheema. Their on-screen pairing also became a talking point as the actors developed a relationship away from the spotlight.

After dating for a period of time, Kiara and Sidharth got married on February 7, 2023. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, surrounded by their families and close friends from the film industry.

The actors later embraced parenthood for the first time in 2024. After announcing their pregnancy through a social media post, Kiara and Sidharth welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Saraayah, in December 2024. The couple has largely kept their daughter away from public attention, choosing to maintain a degree of privacy around their family life.

Now, nearly two years after welcoming their first child, the couple has shared the news of another addition to their family. Their latest announcement comes with the actors continuing to balance their personal lives with busy professional schedules.

On the work front, Sidharth was recently seen in The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, the folklore-fantasy thriller directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and backed by TVF and Balaji Motion Pictures. The film, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, released in cinemas on September 25, 2026. Sidharth is also preparing for his upcoming action project with Maddock Films.

Kiara, meanwhile, was last seen in the high-octane War 2, which features her in the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe. With both actors continuing to have multiple professional commitments, their latest announcement marks a significant personal milestone for the couple as they prepare to welcome their second child.

Also Read: Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 continues ‘Hasi Ka Tyo-ha-ha-har’ with The Vvaan cast

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