Vibe Box Office: After Monday drop Tuesday brings 15.56% recovery; film crosses Rs. 8.5 cr

Vibe showed signs of recovery at the box office on Tuesday as the film registered a 15.56% increase in collections over Monday. The film collected Rs. 1.04 crore on Day 5, taking its total domestic collection to Rs. 8.59 crore. The increase comes after a sharp drop on the first Monday.

The film had opened with Rs. 1.65 crore on Friday and immediately picked up pace on Saturday. Collections jumped 46.06% to Rs. 2.41 crore, followed by another 4.56% increase on Sunday, when the film collected Rs. 2.52 crore. This took its opening weekend total to Rs. 6.58 crore.

The picture changed considerably on Monday. After the weekend growth, Vibe witnessed a steep 64.29% decline, collecting Rs. 0.90 crore. The Day 4 figure was also 45.45% below the film's opening-day business, making the weekday trend an important factor for its theatrical run.

Tuesday, however, brought some respite. The film's Rs. 1.04 crore collection was Rs. 0.14 crore higher than Monday, translating into a 15.56% day-on-day increase. The recovery also helped Vibe move beyond the Rs. 8.5 crore mark in its first week.

The film's box office journey so far has therefore seen two distinct phases. Vibe gained momentum through Saturday and Sunday before suffering a significant Monday correction. Tuesday's improvement has prevented another successive fall and given the film some breathing room as it moves further into its opening week.

With the total now standing at Rs. 8.59 crore, the film is Rs. 0.41 crore short of the Rs. 9 crore mark. Its collections over the next few days will determine whether Tuesday's recovery develops into a more stable weekday trend.