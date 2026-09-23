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Bollywood Hungama » News » Daayra Box Office: Film struggles to gain weekday momentum; collects Rs. 0.45 cr on Tuesday, crawls towards Rs. 5 cr » Daayra Box Office: Film struggles to gain weekday momentum; collects Rs. 0.45 cr on Tuesday, crawls towards Rs. 5 cr

Daayra Box Office: Film struggles to gain weekday momentum; collects Rs. 0.45 cr on Tuesday, crawls towards Rs. 5 cr

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Daayra continued its theatrical run with Rs. 0.45 crore on Tuesday, taking its total India collection to Rs. 4.69 crore. The Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer saw a relatively small 4.26% decline from Monday's Rs. 0.47 crore, indicating that the film managed to maintain a similar level of business on its second weekday.

Daayra Box Office: Film struggles to gain weekday momentum; collects Rs. 0.45 cr on Tuesday, crawls towards Rs. 5 cr

The film began its theatrical journey with Rs. 0.94 crore on Friday. Business then improved substantially on Saturday, when collections jumped 50% to Rs. 1.41 crore. Sunday remained largely stable, with the film collecting Rs. 1.39 crore, a marginal 1.42% decline from Saturday. The opening weekend consequently stood at Rs. 3.74 crore.

The transition to the weekdays, however, resulted in a sharp correction. Daayra collected Rs. 0.47 crore on Monday, marking a 66.19% decline from Sunday. The Monday figure also fell below the Rs. 50 lakh mark, bringing the four-day total to Rs. 4.24 crore.

Tuesday's Rs. 0.45 crore collection was only Rs. 0.02 crore lower than Monday. While the business remained modest, the limited day-on-day movement is a more stable trend than the steep fall witnessed at the start of the weekdays. The film has now added Rs. 0.92 crore across Monday and Tuesday.

With five days completed, Daayra has reached Rs. 4.69 crore and is now just Rs. 0.31 crore away from crossing the Rs. 5 crore mark. The film will need to maintain its weekday business and ideally see some momentum over the coming weekend if it is to build substantially on its current total.

For now, Tuesday has kept the film's collections relatively steady after the significant Monday correction, with the remainder of the first week set to determine the pace of its theatrical run.

More Pages: Daayra Box Office Collection , Daayra Movie Review

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