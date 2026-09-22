The veteran actor steps behind the podium for the first time, bringing his signature wit to the 27th edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards on January 22–23, 2027.

The countdown to the 27th edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards has officially begun, with Etihad Arena at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, set to host the celebrations on January 22–23, 2027. Adding a fresh twist to the line-up, acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi will make his hosting debut at the IIFA Digital Awards 2027, marking his first-ever stint as an awards-show host.

Pankaj Tripathi to make his IIFA Digital Awards 2027 hosting debut at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Known for his distinctive screen presence and effortless charm, Tripathi will take centre stage at the Digital Awards segment, which celebrates the evolving landscape of digital storytelling and the artists shaping the next generation of entertainment. For an actor who has spent much of his career telling stories through characters in front of the camera, the transition to hosting represents both a new challenge and a new high.

Sharing his thoughts ahead of the debut, Pankaj Tripathi said, "For an actor, there are certain moments that come with a little extra nervousness and a lot of excitement and hosting the IIFA Digital Awards for the first time is definitely one of them. I have spent much of my journey standing in front of the camera and telling stories through characters, so stepping onto the IIFA stage in a completely different role is both exciting and humbling. In fact, this will be my first experience of hosting an awards show, which makes the moment even more special for me."

He added, "The digital world has transformed the way stories are created, discovered and loved, and IIFA recognising this new generation of storytelling feels very meaningful. To be part of that celebration alongside so many talented artists and creators is an honour. IIFA has always taken Indian cinema to audiences across the world, and I am looking forward to bringing that same spirit, warmth and, hopefully, a little bit of humour to the IIFA Digital Awards stage. I cannot wait to experience the magic of IIFA from the other side of the stage, and I hope I can do justice to it."

With Tripathi on board as host, IIFA 2027 is shaping up as two days of star power, music and entertainment, combining the grandeur of traditional awards with a dedicated focus on the digital content boom. The Digital Awards will spotlight creators and performers who have redefined how Indian stories are consumed online, making the segment a natural fit for Tripathi’s cross-industry appeal.

As the event approaches, all eyes will be on how the actor translates his screen persona to live hosting — bringing warmth, humour and a first-time host’s genuine excitement to the IIFA stage in Abu Dhabi.

Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi praises Ritesh Sidhwani for not pressuring cast to share Mirzapur: The Movie box office numbers: “That mindset was really impressive and says a lot about him as a producer”

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