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Bollywood Hungama » News » Hanuman Ansh Box Office: Rs. 4.64 cr on Day 47; total nears Rs. 276 cr » Hanuman Ansh Box Office: Rs. 4.64 cr on Day 47; total nears Rs. 276 cr

Hanuman Ansh Box Office: Rs. 4.64 cr on Day 47; total nears Rs. 276 cr

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Hanuman Ansh continues to display remarkable staying power at the box office, with the film adding another Rs. 4.64 crore on its seventh Tuesday. The latest collection takes its total domestic business to Rs. 275.90 crore, keeping the film firmly on course towards the Rs. 300 crore milestone.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office: Rs. 4.64 cr on Day 47; total nears Rs. 276 cr

The Tuesday performance comes a day after the film collected Rs. 3.84 crore on its seventh Monday. The latest figure therefore marks a 20.83% increase over Monday, giving the film a welcome boost in its seventh week. The strong hold is particularly notable considering that Hanuman Ansh has now completed 47 days in theatres.

The film's recent run has been anything but ordinary. After collecting Rs. 4.66 crore on its seventh Friday, business jumped 85.84% to Rs. 8.66 crore on Saturday and rose another 38.91% to Rs. 12.03 crore on Sunday. Monday naturally saw a 68.08% correction to Rs. 3.84 crore, but Tuesday's recovery has once again underlined the film's sustained audience interest.

With Rs. 275.90 crore already accumulated, Hanuman Ansh is now just Rs. 24.10 crore away from the Rs. 300 crore mark. Its continued ability to post substantial numbers in the seventh week has made its extended theatrical run a key talking point at the box office.

The coming days will determine how quickly the film can close the remaining gap, but for now, Hanuman Ansh continues to add to its impressive theatrical haul well into its second month.

 

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