The Vvaan Advance Booking: Sidharth Malhotra starrer struggles in pre-sales; sells only 15,000 tickets in National Chains

The Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia led The Vvaan is recording an average response in advance bookings all across the board. As of Thursday at 1 PM, the TVF and Ekta Kapoor production has sold 15,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis - and is headed for a closure around the 30,000 tickets mark.

The national chains advance, along with the response in single screens, is signalling a start of Rs. 7 crore for The Vvaan. This is decent for the film, which was considered to be a non-starter by most in the industry, and also paves the path for Sid Malhotra to do more mass films in the future, moving away from the urban genre.

The Chhath Puja factor, aided by mystery, horror and mythology, has driven the intrigue for The Vvaan. The movement in pre-sales is slightly better in the mass belts, especially Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, due to relatable content.

The negative for The Vvaan is that it doesn't have an open run, as it faces a juggernaut in the form of Drishyam 3 in the second week. But nonetheless, this start gives some hope for it to reach a respectable number.

More Pages: The Vvaan Box Office Collection