Vibe Box Office Day 8: Kunal Kemmu’s film crosses Rs. 10 crore in India after eight days

Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe has crossed the Rs. 10 crore mark at the India box office. According to reports, the film collected Rs. 0.45 crore on Day 8, taking its cumulative India nett collection to Rs. 10.31 crore.

The film, which released on September 18, opened at Rs. 1.65 crore and went on to record an opening weekend of Rs. 6.58 crore. Its first-week collection stood at Rs. 9.86 crore, meaning the film added Rs. 0.45 crore after the completion of Week 1 to move past the Rs. 10 crore milestone.

The first week saw Vibe experience the usual weekday fluctuations. After collecting Rs. 2.41 crore on Saturday and Rs. 2.52 crore on Sunday, the film dropped to Rs. 0.90 crore on Monday. It then recorded a 15.56% rise on Tuesday with Rs. 1.04 crore before slipping to Rs. 0.83 crore on Wednesday and Rs. 0.51 crore on Thursday. The Day 8 figure of Rs. 0.45 crore represents a further decline of approximately 11.76% from Thursday’s Rs. 0.51 crore.

With the film now at Rs. 10.31 crore, the focus shifts to how much it can add during its second weekend. For now, crossing the Rs. 10 crore mark gives Vibe another box-office milestone to its theatrical run.

Currently, the film’s India gross stands at Rs. 12.27 crore and worldwide gross at Rs. 13.90 crore, though the latest daily India nett figure remains the primary indicator of its domestic theatrical performance.