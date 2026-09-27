The Vvaan Box Office Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer improves on Saturday with Rs. 8.31 crore; total reaches Rs. 15.92 crore

The Vvaan recorded a healthy improvement on its first Saturday. The Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer collected Rs. 8.31 crore on Day 2, registering an 18.71% increase over its opening-day business of Rs. 7 crore.

The film’s two-day India nett total now stands at Rs. 15.92 crore. The jump was accompanied by a clear improvement in occupancy, which rose from 20.31% on Friday to 29.13% on Saturday. Bollywood Hungama also reports that the film sold 3,48,214 tickets across 5,717 shows and 1,412 venues on Day 2.

The Saturday trend offers the film some breathing room after its opening. While the opening-day figure was modest for a major Hindi release, the upward movement on Saturday indicates that the film was able to attract additional footfalls over the weekend.

The next important checkpoint is Sunday. Another increase would give The Vvaan a stronger opening weekend and help determine whether the film can build momentum in the days ahead. For now, the two-day performance reflects a gradual improvement rather than a breakout surge.