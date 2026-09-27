Hanuman Ansh Box Office Day 51: Film jumps 139.66% on Saturday, races towards Rs. 300 crore

Hanuman Ansh continued its extraordinary theatrical run with a major Saturday surge. The film collected Rs. 5.68 crore on Day 51, marking a 139.66% jump over Friday’s Rs. 2.37 crore. The latest business has taken the film’s cumulative India nett collection to Rs. 289.71 crore.

The weekend rebound has once again underlined the film’s remarkable staying power. After completing seven weeks in theatres, Hanuman Ansh is still managing to register meaningful growth on a Saturday, despite the arrival of newer titles and the presence of several established releases in the market.

The film is now just Rs. 10.29 crore short of the Rs. 300 crore milestone. That gap is based on Bollywood Hungama’s reported cumulative total and represents a calculation. With Sunday business still to come, the film is well placed to make a serious push towards the landmark.

What makes the run particularly notable is the consistency with which Hanuman Ansh has managed to stay relevant beyond the conventional theatrical window. The Day 51 performance suggests that the film continues to benefit from sustained audience interest, especially in markets where theatrical circulation remains strong.

The immediate focus will now be on whether the film can maintain Saturday’s momentum and cross Rs. 300 crore during the ongoing weekend or shortly after. At Rs. 289.71 crore, Hanuman Ansh has already transformed from a long-running success into one of the defining box-office stories of 2026.

More Pages: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection