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Bollywood Hungama » News » Main Vaapas Aaunga creates box office shocker; third Friday higher than first and second Friday, jumps 119% from opening day » Main Vaapas Aaunga creates box office shocker; third Friday higher than first and second Friday, jumps 119% from opening day

Main Vaapas Aaunga creates box office shocker; third Friday higher than first and second Friday, jumps 119% from opening day

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Main Vaapas Aaunga continues to spring one surprise after another at the box office. After recording a rare Week 2 that was higher than Week 1, the film has now achieved another remarkable feat. On its third Friday, the film collected Rs. 2.80 crores, which is higher than both its first Friday and second Friday collections.

Main Vaapas Aaunga creates box office shocker; third Friday higher than first and second Friday, jumps 119% from opening day

The trend is extraordinary because most films witness a sharp drop by the time they enter the third week. In the case of Main Vaapas Aaunga, however, the opposite has happened. The film had opened at Rs. 1.28 crores on its first Friday. On its second Friday, it grew to Rs. 2 crores. Now, on its third Friday, it has gone even higher and clocked Rs. 2.80 crores.

This means that the third Friday is around 119% higher than the first Friday and around 40% higher than the second Friday. Such a trend clearly indicates that the film has found strong acceptance among the audience and is benefiting from sustained word of mouth.

Main Vaapas Aaunga had collected Rs. 12.46 crores in Week 1 and then jumped to Rs. 22.50 crores in Week 2. With the Rs. 2.80 crores collected on the third Friday, its total now stands at Rs. 37.76 crores.

The film is no longer just sustaining; it is growing at a stage where most films begin to slow down. The third Friday number proves that Main Vaapas Aaunga has built genuine momentum with the audience. The film’s box office journey has now become one of the most unusual and encouraging theatrical stories in recent times.

 

More Pages: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection , Main Vaapas Aaunga Movie Review

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