A report claims the Centre is considering mandatory CBFC certification for OTT films and may examine action against Zee5 over Satluj.

The controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj could lead to significant changes in the way films are released on streaming platforms in India. According to a report by India Today, the Centre is considering making certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) mandatory for films that premiere directly on OTT platforms.

Amid Satluj row, Centre may make CBFC certification mandatory for direct OTT releases: Report

The report states that the proposal comes after Satluj was streamed on Zee5 earlier this month without a CBFC certificate. As of now, no official announcement has been made by the government regarding the proposed policy change.

Action against Zee5 also reportedly under consideration

Citing government sources, the report claims that screening Satluj without CBFC certification was legally impermissible. The sources further said that it is the responsibility of the respective state governments to initiate criminal proceedings if the film is publicly screened without the required certification.

According to the report, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), or the Centre, also has the authority to direct streaming platforms to remove uncertified films. It adds that this power was exercised in the case of Satluj.

The report further states that the government is examining whether action should also be initiated against Zee5 for allegedly streaming an uncertified version of the film. However, no official decision on the matter has been announced so far.

Government reportedly examining changes to OTT regulations

The publication also reports that the Centre is exploring whether all films released directly on OTT platforms should be required to obtain CBFC certification before streaming, similar to films released in cinemas.

If implemented, the proposal would require filmmakers to secure a CBFC certificate before premiering their films on digital platforms. According to the report, the government is considering amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules to introduce such a requirement.

The development comes a day after the Centre reportedly asked state governments to initiate legal action if Satluj is screened publicly without the necessary certification.

What is the Satluj controversy?

For those unfamiliar with the issue, Satluj is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The film was originally titled Punjab '95 and had been submitted to the CBFC for certification several years ago. However, it was never cleared for release in that form.

Nearly two years later, the film was released on Zee5 on July 3 under the title Satluj, reportedly without cuts or CBFC certification. It was removed from the platform just two days later.

Also Read: ‘CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi had objections without watching Satluj,’ claims Anurag Kashyap

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.