Saif Ali Khan and Triptii Dimri are reportedly in talks for Kamal Aur Meena, but director Siddharth P. Malhotra says the casting is not official yet.

Filmmaker Siddharth P. Malhotra’s upcoming Meena Kumari biopic Kamal Aur Meena has once again drawn attention amid reports about its casting. Saif Ali Khan and Triptii Dimri are reportedly in advanced discussions to play filmmaker Kamal Amrohi and legendary actress Meena Kumari, respectively. However, Malhotra has clarified that the casting details should not be considered official at this stage.

Are Saif Ali Khan and Triptii Dimri in talks for Kamal Aur Meena? Director Siddharth P. Malhotra CLARIFIES: “Stop the speculation”

Reacting to the reports, the filmmaker acknowledged the interest surrounding the project but asked the media and audiences to wait for a formal announcement. He said the team is currently working on finalising the cast and other aspects of the film.

“Absolutely touched and delighted by the love and interest around Kamal Aur Meena. But a humble request to the media: please stop the speculation and unconfirmed reports,” Malhotra said.

The director further explained that the team will announce the cast, studio and other details once the necessary agreements have been completed. He also stressed that reports based on incomplete information could affect the film and those involved with it. “Unnecessary conjecture doesn't help the film, the actors or the studios involved,” he added.

Saif Ali Khan and Triptii Dimri reportedly in talks for Kamal Aur Meena?

According to the latest reports, Saif Ali Khan and Triptii Dimri are being considered for the central roles of Kamal Amrohi and Meena Kumari. The reported pairing has generated considerable interest given the stature of the real-life personalities at the centre of the story.

Kamal Aur Meena is based on the relationship between Meena Kumari and Kamal Amrohi, who were married and worked together professionally. The project has been in development amid considerable curiosity over who will take on the roles of the celebrated actress and filmmaker.

Before the latest reports surrounding Triptii Dimri, Kiara Advani had also been linked to the project. Reports had suggested that she was being considered for the role of Meena Kumari.

Also Read: Meena Kumari and Kamal Amrohi’s love story to be adapted into film titled Kamal Aur Meena

More Pages: Kamal Aur Meena Box Office Collection

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