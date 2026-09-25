Akshay Kumar and comedy go hand in hand, and when it's Anees Bazmee, the stakes are of course higher than ever before. According to reliable sources, the all-India distribution rights of Akshay Kumar's next with Anees Bazmee have been sold for a healthy sum of Rs. 60 crores.

SCOOP: Akshay Kumar-Anees Bazmee’s Mauja Hi Mauja lands a BIG Rs. 60 crore distribution deal with PVR Inox

"Much like Monster, this is also an advance deal based on a commission basis. This is among the bigger deals fetched by Akshay Kumar in the post Covid world, and the leading exhibition chain is confident to make big profits with the comic caper," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source also informs that the film is tentatively titled Mauja Hi Mauja, and is looking to release in 2027. "A new release date will be locked by Dil Raju, Akshay Kumar and PVRInox in the next 15 days. A Rs. 60 crore deal would mean the break-even point around the Rs. 130 crore mark, which is very achievable for a clean comedy entertainer like Mauja Hi Mauja," the source tells us further.

The film also stars Vidya Balan and Raashi Khanna in key roles, and the shooting was wrapped up in the month of July.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: PVR INOX Pictures strengthens Bollywood slate; to release Akshay Kumar’s Mauja Hi Mauja in November-end, Salman Khan’s Monster on Eid 2027

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