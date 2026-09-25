Advance booking for Drishyam: The Conclusion to open on September 27 ahead of October 2 release

The makers of Drishyam: The Conclusion have announced that advance booking for the upcoming crime thriller will open on September 27. The film, which marks the next chapter in the Drishyam franchise, is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 2, 2026.

Advance booking for Drishyam: The Conclusion to open on September 27 ahead of October 2 release

The announcement was shared on social media with the line, “Iss Kahaani Ka Aakhri Panna Ab Khulne Wala Hai,” hinting at the concluding chapter of the story. The makers have also used the hashtag #DrishyamDay as part of the announcement.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam The Conclusion brings back Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav in their respective franchise roles. The cast also includes Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Panorama Studios (@panorama_studios)

The upcoming film is positioned as the final chapter of the Drishyam story, which began with the first instalment in 2015. The second film, Drishyam 2, was released in 2022 and continued the story of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family as they attempted to protect a secret connected to a criminal investigation.

The conclusion will once again feature Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Tabu returning as Meera Deshmukh. Shriya Saran will reprise her role as Nandini Salgaonkar, while the returning ensemble includes Rajat Kapoor, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav. Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj are also part of the cast.

The film is presented by Star Studio18 and produced under the banner of Panorama Studios. Abhishek Pathak has directed the film and also shares writing credits with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh.

Drishyam: The Conclusion has been produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. With advance booking set to begin on September 27, the film is now headed towards its theatrical release on October 2, 2026.

Also Read : Makers of Drishyam The Conclusion unveil ‘Muskura Do’ teaser, song sung by Lucky Ali

More Pages: Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection

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