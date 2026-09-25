The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal and is scheduled to release on January 21, 2027.

The makers of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War have unveiled the first look of Alia Bhatt from the highly anticipated film. Following the reveal of Ranbir Kapoor’s look, the latest poster puts Alia in a glamorous, cabaret-inspired avatar, offering a glimpse of a different side of the actress.

Love & War: First look of Alia Bhatt revealed; actress stuns in glamorous cabaret-inspired avatar

In the newly released poster, Alia Bhatt is seen seated on a chair, dressed in a striking slit skirt and accessorised with a headpiece. Her styling, pose and expression give the character a retro-inspired appearance, with the overall look suggesting a glamorous and confident persona. The makers shared the first look on social media with the caption, “Aag bhi, dilon ki jaan bhi!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhansali Productions (@bhansaliproductions)



The reveal comes as Love & War continues to build anticipation ahead of its theatrical release. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film marks a departure from the period settings associated with several of his recent projects and is set in a contemporary world. The makers have been gradually introducing the principal characters through their first-look reveals, with Ranbir Kapoor’s poster preceding Alia’s.

For Alia, Love & War marks another collaboration with Bhansali after their work together on Gangubai Kathiawadi. The 2022 film saw the actress play the titular character and went on to become one of the most notable performances of her career. Alia also shares the screen with Ranbir Kapoor in the film, following their previous collaboration in Brahmastra.

The film also brings together Alia and Vicky Kaushal after their work in Raazi. Meanwhile this combination of the three actors, explored for the first time, adds another layer of interest to the Bhansali directorial.

Love & War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is scheduled to release worldwide on January 21, 2027. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

With the makers now revealing the looks of its central cast, the film’s promotional campaign is beginning to offer audiences glimpses into the world Bhansali has created for the romantic drama. The newly unveiled Alia Bhatt poster is expected to further fuel curiosity around her character and her pairing with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in Love & War.

Also Read: Love and War teaser delayed? May now release with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana

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