Makers of Yami Gautam Dhar’s upcoming film Nayyi Navelli are all set to unveil its trailer on September 30 in Mumbai, according to sources. The trailer launch is expected to be an important event for the film, with the makers planning a special welcome for Yami Gautam Dhar.

EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam Dhar’s Nayyi Navelli trailer to be unveiled on September 30; makers plan special welcome with 250 dhols

We hear that the actress will make her first major public appearance after receiving the National Award, and the team is planning to mark the occasion with a large-scale welcome at the trailer launch. According to sources, the event will feature a massive setup designed for the unveiling of the trailer.

Adding to the plans, around 250 dhols are expected to be part of the welcome for Yami at the event. The idea is to create a celebratory atmosphere as the actress returns to a major public event following the National Award recognition.

Nayyi Navelli also marks the first collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios, Yami Gautam Dhar and filmmaker-producer Aanand L Rai. The association brings together the studio, actress and filmmaker for the first time, adding significance to the upcoming trailer launch.

The September 30 event will give the makers an opportunity to introduce the film’s world and offer audiences their first extended look at the project. Details about the storyline and other aspects of the film are expected to be revealed around the trailer launch.

With Yami’s return to the public spotlight and the collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Anand L Rai, Nayyi Navelli is now gearing up for its trailer unveiling in Mumbai. More details about the film, including its release plans, are expected to follow.

Also Read: Yami Gautam Dhar makes her first appearance as ‘Bhabhi’ in Nayyi Navelli song ‘Bhabhi Tabaahi’, out now

More Pages: Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection

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