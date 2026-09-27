Anubhav Sinha is one of the most acclaimed directors and producer-writers in Indian cinema, having delivered a number of stories to audiences over the years. Known for his keen eye for storytelling, Sinha has consistently explored diverse narratives while also producing several notable films under his banner. Now, the filmmaker is all set to embark on a new journey as he launches his own music label, Benaras Beat, marking a new chapter in his creative journey.

Anubhav Sinha launches music label ‘Benaras Beat’ with exclusive songs to be unveiled

Talking about this new venture, Anubhav revealed that the idea of the label had been in his head for several years. Sharing his deep-rooted love for music and how the idea eventually took shape, he said, “So, there is a very interesting saying that if you want to do something and you don't do anything about it, then it's a dream, and if you want to do something and you do a lot about it, then it's an ambition. Benaras Beat was formed in my head and in the office about 7-8 years back. I love music, so much so that 3 years back I started learning music. It's my passion for music since childhood. There is music playing in my room all the time.”

He added, “The idea germinated about 7-8 years back when I thought I'll make music outside of films as well, but I could not set up a team. This happened about a year back when I started working with a couple of composers, the whole team was set up, and now we have created some songs.”

With Benaras Beat, Anubhav Sinha is finally bringing an idea he has nurtured for years to life. The filmmaker is now looking to explore music beyond films and create new songs with the team he has put together. For Sinha, the label is not just another venture but an extension of a passion that has been part of his life since childhood, offering audiences a glimpse into a different side of his creativity.

Also Read: Anubhav Sinha reveals how he convinced Waheeda Rehman to join his upcoming film; says, “I promised to feed her the best food in Lucknow”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.