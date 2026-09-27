The Drishyam franchise is synonymous not just with unexpected twists and turns, edge-of-the-seat moments and memorable performances, but also with Pav Bhaji. In Drishyam (2015), Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) and his family repeatedly claimed that they had eaten the popular delicacy. The reference caught on big time with the audience and eventually became an iconic part of the franchise, especially in the world of memes. Interestingly, Vijay Salgaonkar and his family claim to have had Pav Bhaji on October 2. This year, Drishyam The Conclusion, the third film in the franchise, is also arriving in cinemas on October 2. And now, PVR INOX Cinemas has added to the fun with an interesting offer.

BREAKING: PVR Inox announces a delicious offer – Buy 4 tickets of Drishyam The Conclusion and get Pav Bhaji free

On the evening of September 27, PVR INOX Cinemas announced on its social media handle that audiences who purchase four tickets for Drishyam The Conclusion will get one plate of Pav Bhaji free. Terms and conditions apply, and as per the post, the offer is valid only at select PVR INOX properties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PVR Cinemas (@pvrcinemas_official)

Bollywood Hungama had exclusively spoken to director-writer-producer Abhishek Pathak ahead of the release. We asked him if he plans to collaborate with Sardar Pav Bhaji or another prominent Pav Bhaji restaurant as part of the film's promotional campaign.

Abhishek laughed and said, “I don’t know. That’s a call the marketing team will take. They’ll decide who to tie up with, whether it’s to sell Pav Bhaji or have it delivered to audiences in theatres. They may already be working on something along those lines.”

Abhishek further said, “Hopefully, people will come and enjoy the film on October 2. And once they love it, they can go and eat Pav Bhaji!”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Pathak on Drishyam The Conclusion’s Rs. 50 CRORE opening predictions: “I don’t want to hope anything”; promises a MASSY ride: “Whole idea is that single screens mein taaliyan aur seetiyan baje”

More Pages: Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection

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