Dhamaal 4 Box Office Prediction: Ajay Devgn starrer to open at Rs. 11-12 crores

It’s not just raining outside with the skies falling, it’s also raining at theatres, what with every Friday arriving with a release or two. It’s a very busy season for cinema lovers and this Friday sees the arrival of the biggie Dhamaal 4. It’s yet another major multistarrer comedy to hit the screens in quick succession after Welcome To The Jungle and this is, in fact, the third comedy franchise after Golmaal and Housefull to have actually got into the fourth part.

The advance bookings for the film are decent but then as has been seen recently with Welcome To The Jungle as well, it’s the spot booking that has turned out to be a hero and the same is expected from Dhamaal 4 as well. This one is a successful franchise with Dhamaal and Double Dhamaal doing really well and then Total Dhamaal scoring a big century too. The same would be expected in the final run for this Ajay Devon, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey comedy that also boasts of a huge ensemble cast of several supporting actors.

For now, a start of Rs. 11-12 crores is on the cards. As has been the case with majority of movies in the current times, it’s increasingly difficult to get audiences in theatres and hence double digit score is the new normal for a respectable start. That’s going to be the case for Dhamaal 4 as well, and then the momentum, which is built basis the laughter quotient, will decide the kind of growth that comes in on Saturday and Sunday. The industry needs its list of successes to grow and Dhamaal 4 is one such film that can make it happen.

More Pages: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection