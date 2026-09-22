Drishyam The Conclusion is gearing up for its grand theatrical release on October 2. Before audiences unravel the mystery, the makers have been giving a glimpse into the world of Drishyam with songs that bring out varied emotions from the film. The first song, Vingansa, meaning revenge or vengeance in Goan Portuguese, showcased how Vijay is not alone, with all eyes watching his every move. Now, the makers have unveiled the teaser of another soulful track, 'Muskura Do,' taking audiences closer to the emotional world of the Salgaonkars.

Makers of Drishyam The Conclusion unveil ‘Muskura Do’ teaser, song sung by Lucky Ali

Sung by the legendary Lucky Ali, 'Muskura Do' captures the essence of family, the people who stand by you when the world turns against you. The song brings back Lucky Ali’s signature voice that audiences have cherished over the years, adding warmth and nostalgia to the world of Drishyam The Conclusion, while marking his first collaboration with Ajay Devgn.

The teaser beautifully captures the lengths a family can go to for their loved ones, setting the stage for the final chapter in the Salgaonkars story. Sung by Lucky Ali, with heartfelt lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Rochak Kohli, 'Muskura Do' is a heartfelt celebration of family and the bonds that hold them together. The full song will be out tomorrow on all streaming platforms via Sony Music India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Studio18 (@starstudio18)

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam The Conclusion stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav, among others, bringing together a powerhouse ensemble for the ultimate chapter of the celebrated franchise.

Presented by Star Studio18, the Panorama Studios production is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam The Conclusion is all set to release theatrically on October 2, 2026.

Also Read: Samvedna Suwalka returns as Advocate Gayatri Mohan in Drishyam: The Conclusion, recalls courtroom scene with Ajay Devgn

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