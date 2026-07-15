The makers of Haiwaan have unveiled the much-awaited first-look posters of the upcoming thriller, offering audiences their first glimpse into the dark and suspense-filled world created by acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan. Featuring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, the posters hint at a gripping narrative packed with mystery, psychological tension and an unsettling atmosphere.

Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan bring dark thriller Haiwaan to life; first look out

Backed by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, the film promises an intense cinematic experience, with the first look setting a chilling tone for what is expected to be one of the most anticipated thrillers of 2026.

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, Haiwaan also stars Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles, adding to the film's ensemble cast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Directed by Priyadarshan, the thriller marks the coming together of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan on the big screen, raising expectations among fans eager to see the duo share screen space once again. The film is expected to deliver a suspense-driven story filled with dark themes and edge-of-the-seat moments.

Haiwaan is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under the banners of KVN Productions and Thespian Films. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 11 September 2026, with the makers aiming to bring an intense and immersive thriller to cinema audiences.