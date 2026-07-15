The actress refuses to stay silent after an uncomfortable comment during a public appearance and stands up against inappropriate behaviour.

Actor Zareen Khan firmly called out a paparazzo for making an inappropriate remark during a recent public appearance, making it clear that such comments would not be tolerated. The incident unfolded while the actress was attending a launch event, where she was seen presenting the brand's latest apparel collection.

Zareen Khan shuts down paparazzo over inappropriate remark at event: “Hadd mein rehna”

During the event, Zareen posed for photographers while showcasing a denim jacket and a dress from the newly unveiled collection. However, the atmosphere took an uncomfortable turn when one of the photographers asked her to "try it on" in front of everyone present.

Caught off guard by the remark, the actress chose not to ignore it and immediately addressed the comment. Responding firmly, Zareen said, "Tum logon ke saamne? Woh nahi ho raha (In front of all of you? That is not happening)."

She further reprimanded the individual for crossing the line and made her stance crystal clear. Zareen added, "Faltugiri ki baatein mat karo mere saath (Don't make such nonsense comments with me), because I am not the one who is going to take that s**t, okay? Hadd mein rehna, sab ke sab (All of you should stay within your limits)."

#ZareenKhan slammed the paparazzi after one of them allegedly asked her to "try the dress" in front of everyone at a Mumbai event. She immediately shut it down, saying, "Hadd mein rehna," and made it clear she won't tolerate such comments. Being a celebrity doesn't mean someone… pic.twitter.com/GsiIhprgnB — Anjali (@Vada_paaww) July 14, 2026



The actress' response has once again highlighted her zero-tolerance approach towards disrespectful behaviour. This is not the first time Zareen has spoken out against inappropriate conduct. In the past, she has publicly addressed online trolls who flooded her social media posts with offensive comments and objectionable emojis. Calling out such behaviour, the actress questioned why women continue to be subjected to degrading remarks on digital platforms. Her fans had rallied behind her at the time, applauding her for confronting online harassment instead of remaining silent.

On the professional front, Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Veer, which introduced her to audiences across the country. She later appeared in films including Housefull 2, Hate Story 3, Aksar 2, and 1921, among others. Apart from her film projects, the actress has also featured in several popular music videos, continuing to maintain a strong presence in the entertainment industry.

Her latest public response serves as yet another reminder that celebrities are increasingly choosing to speak up against inappropriate behaviour, whether it occurs online or in person.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Zareen Khan reveals her unique long-flight hack; says, “I can sleep from take-off to landing!”

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