Sara Ali Khan has been announced as the newest brand ambassador for Kalyan Jewellers, marking a significant addition to the jewellery retailer's star-studded lineup. The actress will now represent the brand alongside Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif as Kalyan Jewellers continues to strengthen its connect with consumers across the country.

Sara Ali Khan joins Kalyan Jewellers as brand ambassador

The company believes Sara's personality and public image reflect the evolving aspirations of modern Indian women while remaining deeply connected to the country's cultural heritage. Her appointment is expected to further enhance the brand's appeal among younger audiences without losing sight of its long-standing legacy.

Speaking about the collaboration, Kalyan Jewellers Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman stated that jewellery often becomes a symbol of cherished relationships, important milestones and treasured memories in people's lives. He noted that Sara's authenticity, confidence and grounded personality make her an ideal representative of the brand. According to him, she reflects a generation of women who are independent, intellectually aware and proud of their roots, adding that the company is pleased to welcome her to the Kalyan Jewellers family and looks forward to a long-term association.

Expressing her excitement over the partnership, Sara Ali Khan shared that Kalyan Jewellers has built a reputation based on trust, superior craftsmanship and transparency over the years. She said that jewellery holds immense emotional value for her, as every piece is associated with meaningful moments, relationships and memories. Sara further mentioned that she appreciates how the brand successfully preserves India's rich traditions while adapting to the changing preferences of today's consumers, adding that she is delighted to embark on this new journey with the company.

The actress was selected for the campaign because of her distinctive personality and her effortless blend of contemporary sensibilities with traditional values. Over the years, Sara has established herself as one of Bollywood's popular young stars with performances in films such as Kedarnath, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and Metro In Dino. She also comes from one of the Hindi film industry's most prominent families, being the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and granddaughter of yesteryear star Sharmila Tagore.

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