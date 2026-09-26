Zeenat Aman praises Alia Bhatt’s cabaret-inspired first look from Love & War, calling her a ‘showgirl’ and saying, ‘The 70’s are back.’

Zeenat Aman calls Alia Bhatt a “showgirl” after her Love & War look reveal; gives shout-out to Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial

A day after Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited Love & War was unveiled, Alia Bhatt’s first look from the film has now caught attention online. The actor’s dramatic cabaret-inspired appearance also received a special shoutout from veteran actor Zeenat Aman, who expressed her appreciation for the look.

Zeenat Aman calls Alia Bhatt a “showgirl” after her Love & War look reveal; gives shout-out to Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial

On Friday, Alia shared two posters featuring her character from Love & War. The posters show the actor performing on stage in a striking cabaret-themed outfit. She can be seen wearing a dramatic feathered headpiece, a crop top and a skirt with a thigh-high slit, which she paired with boots.

The look quickly drew reactions on social media, including one from Zeenat Aman, who is known for her iconic screen appearances in several films featuring cabaret performances during the 1970s.

Zeenat Aman calls Alia a “showgirl”

Reacting to Alia’s posters, Zeenat wrote in the comments, “Well, well…SLB has unleashed a showgirl! (sparkle and purple heart emojis)”

Alia responded to the veteran actor’s comment and revealed that Zeenat had frequently been discussed on the sets of Love & War. She wrote, “@thezeenataman Thank you so much, Zeenat Ma’am (yellow heart emoji) We’ve spoken about you countless times on set, so this feels extra special (sparkle emojis)”

Zeenat also shared one of Alia’s Love & War posters on her Instagram Stories. Alongside the picture, she wrote, “The 70’s are back and cabaret never looked this good!” She tagged Alia in the post and added a purple heart emoji.

Love & War is written, directed and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The filmmaker is also involved in editing and composing the film. The project stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

While details about the plot are being kept under wraps, Love & War is reportedly set against the backdrop of war and revolves around a love story. Earlier leaked looks had reportedly suggested that Ranbir and Vicky could be seen portraying military officers, although the makers have not revealed the complete details of their characters.

The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on January 21, 2027. Further details about the characters and storyline are awaited.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan REACTS to Alia Bhatt’s Love & War poster: “Killingggg it Alooooooo”

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