Rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on Friday, October 16, and was questioned for more than two hours in connection with a complaint over his alleged objectionable remarks at a concert in Delhi in January 2026. The 43-year-old singer was summoned after a Mumbai resident filed a complaint regarding the remarks, following which the Maharashtra Cyber police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Yo Yo Honey Singh records statement in alleged obscene remarks case, questioned for over two hours: Reports

Reportedly, the information shared by the Cyber Cell, Honey Singh had been summoned three times earlier but did not appear, citing his presence abroad. The authorities subsequently issued another summons directing him to appear on October 16. A senior Cyber Cell official had also warned that the process to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) could be initiated if he failed to comply with the latest summons.

Honey Singh appeared before the investigating officers on Friday and was questioned for over two hours, according to sources. He left the premises after the questioning without responding to questions from the media.

Why was Honey Singh summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell?

The case relates to alleged obscene remarks made by Honey Singh during a concert in Delhi in January 2026. A video clip from the performance later circulated on social media and drew criticism from several users.

According to earlier reports, the remarks allegedly included an indecent reference to having sex in cars. Following the online backlash, a Mumbai resident approached the cyber police with a complaint, leading to the registration of a case.

Honey Singh subsequently issued a video apology, acknowledging that his choice of words had offended people. Explaining his intention behind the remarks, he said, "Seeing a larger number of Gen Z, I tried to convey a message in a language which they would prefer. However, I deeply regret that the way I expressed this message was inappropriate and not acceptable to many. I offer my heartfelt apologies."

Also Read: Honey Singh, Badshah face legal trouble over controversial track ‘Volume 1’: Delhi High Court orders immediate removal

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