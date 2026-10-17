Actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty has been announced as the new brand face of Country Delight. The brand revealed the association through a post on its official Instagram handle, marking a new brand collaboration for the Kannada star.

Country Delight names Rishab Shetty as its new brand ambassador

Rishab has earned recognition as an actor, writer and director, with his work often drawing from regional culture, traditions and local identities. His projects have also contributed to bringing Kannada cinema to a wider audience across India.

The association sees Country Delight bring Rishab into its brand communication. The company focuses on fresh dairy products and everyday essentials, delivering its products directly to consumers.

Over the years, Rishab has established a presence in Indian cinema through his work both in front of and behind the camera. His storytelling, rooted in regional influences, has resonated with audiences beyond Karnataka and helped him gain recognition across different parts of the country.

Country Delight announced the collaboration on Instagram, but further details about the campaign have not yet been revealed. The association adds another brand partnership to Rishab’s professional portfolio.

Also Read: Rishab Shetty and Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram join forces for two films, starting with a Kannada sports drama

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