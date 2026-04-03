Court slams lyrics as offensive and anti-women, directs all platforms to delete every version of the song without delay.

In a major development that has caught the music industry’s attention, the Delhi High Court has ordered the immediate removal of the controversial track ‘Volume 1’, associated with rappers Honey Singh and Badshah from their early days as part of the Mafia Mundeer group.

Honey Singh, Badshah face legal trouble over controversial track ‘Volume 1’: Delhi High Court orders immediate removal

The court took a strong stand against the song, stating that its lyrics are highly inappropriate, offensive, and disrespectful towards women. It made it clear that such content has no place in a society that upholds basic standards of decency, especially when it is widely accessible on digital platforms. Going a step further, the judge remarked that even the title of the song was too objectionable to be officially recorded in the court’s order, underlining the seriousness of the issue.

As part of its directive, the court instructed both singers, along with anyone holding rights to the track or its variations, to ensure that all links featuring the song — whether original, remixed, or altered — are taken down immediately. This includes removal from social media platforms, streaming services, and any other online spaces where the track might be available.

The case came up after a petition was filed by an organisation, which demanded that the song be removed from major platforms like YouTube, Google, and Spotify. The plea also highlighted that Honey Singh had recently performed parts of the song at a concert, reinforcing his connection to it.

After reviewing the content privately, the court expressed deep concern, stating that the lyrics were not only vulgar but also stripped of any meaningful artistic or social value. It observed that the song portrays women in a degrading manner and turns them into objects of mockery.

The court also stressed that allowing such material to remain online — where it can be accessed by people of all ages, including minors — cannot be justified in the name of creative freedom. According to the judge, the song crosses all acceptable limits and reflects a complete disregard for societal norms.

In addition to the immediate takedown order, notices have been issued to the artists involved. The petitioner has been given permission to identify more links or versions of the song and share them with the government, which will then ensure their removal from various platforms.

Authorities have assured the court that any complaints regarding remaining content will be acted upon swiftly. The petitioner can also directly report newly found links through official grievance systems of online platforms.

The matter is scheduled to be heard again on May 7, as the court continues to monitor compliance with its strict directions.

Also Read: Yo Yo Honey Singh and AP Dhillon drop ‘Aadat’ music video featuring Vaani Kapoor; fans call it a power-packed visual treat

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