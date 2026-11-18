Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront of reporting developments surrounding Salman Khan’s much-awaited Maatrubhumi. The film was initially announced as Battle Of Galwan before being rechristened Maatrubhumi earlier this year. Based on the 2020 conflict between India and China, the film reportedly encountered hurdles over its content and references to China, especially in light of the improving diplomatic relations between the two countries. Last month, we informed a major development wherein the film reportedly received clearance from the government. And now, Maatrubhumi has finally received certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

BREAKING: After months of hurdles, Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi FINALLY gets censor clearance; passed with U/A 16+ certificate

As per the website of the CBFC, Maatrubhumi was passed today, that is, November 18 with a U/A 16+. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 154.12 minutes. In other words, Maatrubhumi is 2 hours, 34 minutes and 12 seconds long.

The run time of Maatrubhumi is in line with that of most of the Salman Khan films in the last 12-13 years.

Besides Salman Khan, Maatrubhumi also stars Chitrangda Singh, Ankur Bhatia, Heera Sohal, Dayashankar Pandey, Jason Tham, Abhilash Chaudhary, Vipin Bhardwaj, Samar Gill, Tenzin Bodh, Tanya Desai, Zeyn Shaw, Abhishrri Sen and others. It is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

Maatrubhumi arrives in cinemas on December 4. It will be released all over India by Jio Studios.

Also Read: ‘Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi performance compared to Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan after rough-cut screening,’ says source

More Pages: Maatrubhumi Box Office Collection

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