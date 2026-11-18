Sooraj Barjatya is one of those rare filmmakers who enjoys a devoted fan following. His mere association with a film as a director is enough to generate excitement among moviegoers. Hence, the buzz is considerable for his upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, which arrives in cinemas next Friday, November 27. The title song has received a tremendous response, and the trailer, which will be unveiled today, November 18, is expected to further add to the excitement. Meanwhile, the film has completed its censor process, and Bollywood Hungama has come across some interesting details regarding its certification and run time.

BREAKING: Yeh Prem Mol Liya is a RARE Sooraj Barjatya film to get U/A rating; is the third longest film of the blockbuster director

As per the website of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the censor certificate was issued to the makers of Yeh Prem Mol Liya yesterday, November 17. Interestingly, the film has been passed with a U/A 13+ certificate. This is a rare occurrence for a Sooraj Barjatya film, as nearly all his previous directorial ventures have received a clean ‘U’ certificate. In fact, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is only the second film of his directorial career to receive a U/A rating. The first was Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon (2003), starring Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. His remaining films, namely Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), Vivah (2006), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) and Uunchai (2022), were all passed with a ‘U’ certificate.

That's not all. The CBFC website also mentions that Yeh Prem Mol Liya is 173 minutes long, that is, 2 hours and 53 minutes. This makes it the third-longest film of Sooraj Barjatya's career. His longest film remains the all-time blockbuster Hum Aapke Hain Koun, which had a run time of 3 hours and 13 minutes, followed by his directorial debut Maine Pyar Kiya, which was 3 hours and 4 minutes long. Yeh Prem Mol Liya comes third followed by Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, which had a duration of 2 hours and 50 minutes, and Hum Saath Saath Hain, which was 2 hours and 49 minutes long. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, meanwhile, had a run time of 2 hours and 44 minutes, while Vivah and Uunchai were both 2 hours and 39 minutes long.

Sooraj Barjatya's films ranked by duration:

1. Hum Aapke Hain Koun - 3 hours and 13 minutes

2. Maine Pyar Kiya - 3 hours and 4 minutes

3. Yeh Prem Mol Liya - 2 hours and 53 minutes

4. Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon - 2 hours and 50 minutes

5. Hum Saath Saath Hain - 2 hours and 49 minutes

6. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo - 2 hours and 44 minutes

7. Uunchai - 2 hours and 39 minutes

8. Vivah - 2 hours and 39 minutes

Also Read: Yeh Prem Mol Liya: Sooraj Barjatya plans grand trailer launch with nearly 20 cast members as Ayushmann Khurrana – Sharvari starrer builds music buzz

More Pages: Yeh Prem Mol Liya Box Office Collection

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