The actor teams up with the filmmaker behind The Lunchbox for an upcoming period drama, that will explore unconventional narratives.

Saif Ali Khan has reportedly commenced shooting for an upcoming period drama directed by internationally acclaimed filmmaker Ritesh Batra in Mumbai. The collaboration brings together an actor known for his diverse choice of roles and a director whose work has earned recognition across international cinema. While details about the project remain under wraps, the pairing has generated curiosity given their respective filmographies and approaches to storytelling.

Saif Ali Khan begins shooting for Ritesh Batra’s period drama in Mumbai; details of new collaboration remain under wraps

Ritesh Batra rose to international prominence with his 2013 directorial debut, The Lunchbox, starring Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film, which explored an unexpected emotional connection between two strangers in Mumbai, received widespread appreciation for its understated storytelling and performances. It also established Batra as a filmmaker capable of finding compelling human stories in everyday situations.

Following the success of The Lunchbox, Batra ventured into international cinema with projects including The Sense of an Ending and Netflix’s Our Souls at Night, which featured Robert Redford and Jane Fonda. His work across different cinematic landscapes has earned him a reputation for character-driven narratives and nuanced explorations of human relationships.

For Saif Ali Khan, the project marks another addition to a career characterised by a willingness to experiment with different genres and characters. The actor has frequently moved beyond conventional mainstream roles, exploring morally complex characters and unconventional narratives across theatrical and streaming projects.

His performance in Netflix’s Sacred Games demonstrated his ability to navigate the darker shades of a crime drama, while films such as Homi Adajania’s Being Cyrus and Navdeep Singh’s period revenge drama Laal Kaptaan showcased his interest in distinctive storytelling. The upcoming collaboration with Batra could offer another opportunity for the actor to explore a different cinematic space.

With Batra’s preference for intimate, character-focused storytelling and Saif’s experience across genres, the period drama brings together two creative sensibilities that could make for an interesting collaboration. However, the makers have not yet revealed the film’s storyline, supporting cast or release timeline. Production is currently underway in Mumbai, with the shooting schedule expected to remain tightly planned.

The development comes amid a busy phase for Saif Ali Khan. In 2026, the actor received attention for his portrayal of a morally conflicted police officer in Pulkit’s Netflix crime drama Kartavya, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. He also appeared alongside Akshay Kumar in Priyadarshan’s theatrical action thriller Haiwaan.

Looking ahead, Saif is reportedly associated with projects including Devara Part 2 and Race 4, among other potential franchise instalments. Further official announcements are awaited as the actor continues to balance mainstream entertainers with projects that allow him to explore varied characters and genres.

For now, the period drama with Ritesh Batra remains an intriguing addition to Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming slate, with further details expected to emerge as production progresses.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan says four children have kept him attending PTA meetings for decades: “At 55, I’m in the same school”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.