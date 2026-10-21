Tiger Shroff’s team issues statement after firing in Juhu, says actor made “no statements” about incident

Tiger Shroff’s team has issued an official statement addressing the circulation of fake stories, AI-generated videos and unauthorised content attributed to the actor following the firing incident in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The team clarified that Shroff has not made any statement or released any video regarding the incident and urged people to rely only on verified communication.

Tiger Shroff’s team issues statement after firing in Juhu, says actor made “no statements” about incident

The statement comes two days after the actor’s car was targeted in a firing incident near Pushpa Park in Juhu on October 18. Shroff was leaving the area after playing football when unidentified men on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at his vehicle. The actor escaped unharmed, while his driver and another person were injured, according to police and media reports.

Tiger Shroff’s team denies statements attributed to actor

Addressing the misinformation circulating online, Team Tiger categorically denied that the actor had spoken publicly about the incident or authorised any communication.

The team said in its statement, “We would like to categorically clarify that Tiger Shroff has made no statements, released no videos, and authorised no communication regarding the recent incident or any related developments.”

It further alleged that several social media pages and digital platforms were sharing fabricated stories and AI-generated videos while presenting them as statements or reactions from the actor.

The statement read, “It has come to our attention that several social media pages and digital platforms are circulating fabricated stories, AI-generated videos and scripted narratives, falsely attributed to Tiger. These are completely false, unauthorised and intended to mislead the public.”

Team Tiger also made it clear that neither the actor nor his team had any association with such material.

“We do not endorse, support, or have any association with such content,” the statement said.

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Team Tiger warns of legal action

The actor’s team also called upon media organisations, digital platforms and social media pages to verify information before publishing or amplifying it.

“We urge media outlets, digital platforms and social media pages to exercise responsibility, verify information before publishing, and refrain from creating or amplifying misinformation for engagement or monetary gain,” the statement read.

The team further warned that those responsible for creating or circulating such content could face legal consequences.

“Any individual or page found creating, promoting or circulating such fabricated content will face appropriate legal action,” it stated, adding that the team was taking cognisance of the matter and reserved the right to pursue all available legal remedies.

The statement concluded with an appeal to the public to rely on official sources for updates concerning the actor.

“We request everyone to rely only on verified communication from Tiger Shroff and his official team,” Team Tiger said.

Tiger Shroff firing incident under investigation

The clarification comes as the investigation into the October 18 firing incident continues. Mumbai Police had confirmed that Shroff was safe and had not suffered any gunshot injury after unidentified people opened fire at his car near Pushpa Park. Police subsequently registered a case and launched a search for those responsible.

A social media claim attributed responsibility for the attack to individuals allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. However, initial reports noted that the authenticity of the claim and the alleged gang connection had not been independently verified by police.

Also Read: Ram Gopal Varma calls Tiger Shroff firing incident “never before seen phenomenon”; questions alleged motive

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