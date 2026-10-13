Directed by Ravi Chhabriya, the film follows two childhood friends whose reunion in Mumbai spirals into a night of increasingly bad decisions.

Yoodlee Films has announced Party Animals, an upcoming Hindi comedy that brings friendship, questionable decisions and a night of escalating chaos to the big screen. Starring Viraj Ghelani and Arjun Tanwar, the film is set against the backdrop of a New Year’s Eve party in Mumbai, where a seemingly ordinary night out takes a series of unexpected turns. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 20, 2026.

Party Animals: Viraj Ghelani starrer promises a New Year’s Eve disaster as Yoodlee Films announces November 20 release

Set in Mumbai, Party Animals follows Mann Patel (Viraj Ghelani) and Armaan Khanna (Arjun Tanwar), childhood best friends whose lives have taken different paths. Their reunion sets off a chain of events involving romantic complications, petty disagreements that escalate into full-blown ‘raadas’ and attempts to resolve problems that only create more trouble. With cops, goons, a party bus and even a drunk horse thrown into the mix, the film promises a comedy built around a night that spirals out of control.

The makers draw inspiration from Hollywood comedies such as The Hangover, Superbad and 21 Jump Street, bringing the spirit of friendship-driven humour and increasingly chaotic situations to an Indian setting. The film explores themes of FOMO, growing up and the poor decisions that can accompany the freedom of adulthood, with its ensemble of characters navigating the consequences of their choices.

Speaking about the project, Viraj Ghelani said, “Party Animals is a one of a kind movie. It’s a full-on masti film, and I’m really excited for audiences to experience it. It’s packed with friendship, madness and situations that just keep getting crazier. There’s so much energy and relatability in this world, and I can’t wait for everyone to watch it on the big screen.”

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Siddharth Anand Kumar, who is producing the film alongside Vikram Mehra, added, “With Party Animals, we wanted to have some fun with the idea of what a film is supposed to be and how it is supposed to talk about itself. The film is unapologetically chaotic, irreverent and very much in on the joke. We’re not going to pretend that every decision these characters make is a good one. In fact, the worse their decisions get, the more fun things become. Sometimes, you just have to let the madness do its thing.”

Directed by Ravi Chhabriya, Party Animals is produced by Vikram Mehra and Siddharth Anand Kumar under the Yoodlee Films banner. The film is written by Ali Haji, Khush Mullick and Veer Panchal.

The ensemble cast also includes Pragati Nagpal, Naqiyah Haji, Alam Khan, Saqib Ayub, Kamlesh Sawant, Anil Charanjeett, Aaron Koul, Vijay Patkar and Manoj Joshi. Party Animals will arrive in cinemas on November 20, 2026.

Also Read: Viraj Ghelani to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Palak Khimavat in Mumbai on December 12

More Pages: Party Animals Box Office Collection

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