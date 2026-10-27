The team representing Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has submitted a formal complaint to the Cyber Crime authorities in Hyderabad, seeking an investigation into specific online content concerning the actors. The complaint reportedly identifies alleged fabricated claims, manipulated digital material, impersonation and targeted online harassment that surfaced following the couple’s appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s team files cyber crime complaint in Hyderabad over alleged fake claims and online harassment

In a statement, the Virosh team confirmed that its representative had physically submitted the complaint, along with relevant links and supporting evidence, for examination by the authorities. The team has clarified that its request is not intended to restrict freedom of speech or genuine criticism but seeks accountability in cases where potentially unlawful conduct or demonstrably false information may be involved.

The complaint has been filed by P. Nishanth Kumar, who is identified as the manager of both actors. According to the excerpts shared by the team, the representation seeks an impartial, evidence-led examination of specifically identified online publications and digital material. It asks the authorities to verify whether any of the material contains materially false factual representations, fabricated quotations or screenshots, deceptively altered images or videos, false attribution, impersonation or other conduct that could attract legal consequences.

The complaint also refers to online claims concerning events allegedly occurring during the television programme, purported emotional distress or harassment, changes in social media following activity, and statements presenting a breakup, separation or divorce as fact. However, the complainant has stated that the authorities should not presume that any allegation is false or that any individual has committed an offence. Each instance, the representation says, should be examined against the available primary material, its origin and context.

The Virosh team has further stated that every identified instance of publishing, reposting or amplifying potentially unlawful content may be examined on its own merits. It has indicated that appropriate legal remedies will be pursued wherever warranted, in accordance with due process. The statement also calls for responsibility while sharing unverified claims and cautions against presenting speculation as established fact.

What Triggered the Online Debate?

The complaint follows the online scrutiny surrounding Vijay and Rashmika’s joint appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, during which the couple shared details about their relationship and journey towards marriage.

During the conversation, Vijay spoke about Rashmika expressing her feelings first and recalled asking her to ask him “100 times” before he agreed. Rashmika subsequently explained that the remark needed to be understood in the context of the time they took to understand each other before making a commitment.

Their comments and interactions became subjects of discussion across social media, with some users interpreting their remarks and body language critically. Older interviews and promotional clips featuring the actors also resurfaced, while details of their social media activity became part of the online debate.

Both actors subsequently responded to the criticism. Rashmika addressed the interpretation of Vijay’s remark and defended her relationship, while Vijay posted a statement affirming that the couple were “gloriously happy” and expressing his displeasure with the commentary surrounding their marriage.

The latest complaint brings the matter to the authorities, with the team seeking verification of specific online material and appropriate action wherever warranted under the law. The allegations outlined in the complaint remain subject to examination, and no finding of wrongdoing has been established against any individual or account at this stage.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda hits back at trolls targeting his marriage to Rashmika Mandanna; says, “If it’s me and her against the world – so be it”

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