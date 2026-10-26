Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and Bhediya director Amar Kaushik have reunited, prompting curiosity among fans about what the trio may be planning next. While there has been no official confirmation of a new film or project, Kriti’s latest social media post has sparked speculation about another collaboration.

Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan reunite with Bhediya director Amar Kaushik, tease fans with ‘Obsessed’ post

Kriti shared a video featuring herself with Varun and Amar, teasing fans with a cryptic caption. She wrote, “An unexpected reunion that will get you 'Obsessed'! 😜🤭🤭 Stay Tuned!! ❤️”

The actress did not reveal what the reunion was about, leaving fans to speculate about whether the trio could be working together again. The use of the word “Obsessed” in the caption has added to the curiosity, although no further details about the project have been announced.

Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and Amar Kaushik previously collaborated on Bhediya

Kriti and Varun previously shared the screen in Amar Kaushik’s 2022 horror-comedy Bhediya. The film followed Varun’s character Bhaskar, who is bitten by a wolf and begins experiencing a series of unusual transformations. Kriti played Dr Anika, who helps him understand what is happening to him.

The film was part of the horror-comedy universe associated with Maddock Films, with its story later connecting to other titles in the franchise.

Their latest reunion has now brought attention back to the trio, with fans wondering if they could be heading towards another collaboration. However, for now, the nature of their meeting remains under wraps.

Meanwhile, both Kriti and Varun have several projects in their respective line-ups. Whether their latest meeting is related to a new film, a promotional venture or something else remains to be seen.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Amar Kaushik reveals why Bhediya looks ‘bigger and khunkhar’ in Thamma: “Our universe is expanding; we needed to give him more powers”; admits Varun Dhawan is “putting PRESSURE” for Bhediya 2: “But we have to be excited about the script…”

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